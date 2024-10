Retired Madras High Court judge S. Tamilvanan assumed office as the Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Chennai on Monday. The Chairperson has a tenure of three years or till he attained 75 years of age, whichever was earlier.

