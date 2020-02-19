Chairman of Sivananda Saraswathi Sevashram dies

S. Rajaram, chairman of Sivananda Saraswathi Sevashram, died Tuesday. He was 67 and was hospitalised for sometime.
His son Kishore Rajaram, president of the organisation, said his father took over the reins from his grandparents when he was barely a teen in the early 1970s. “At that time, it was just a thatched building with three children. Today, we have 350 residents, including children and the elderly. We also run six schools with around 4,000 students. My father, with my mother Lakshmi Rajaram, has worked all these years tirelessly for the welfare of others,” he said.
In the 1980s, he adopted 50 Sri Lankan refugee children from the Mandapam camp and took care of them.
Mr. Rajaram, a Padma Shri awardee, also worked in a bank from which he took voluntary retirement. He is survived by his wife and two sons.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.