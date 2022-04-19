Certain Chief Ministers are becoming dictatorial, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

It is a challenge to work with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao, she says

Tamilisai Soundararajan releasing coffee table books One among and Amongst the People and A year of Positivity at an event in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who also holds the additional charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, on Tuesday said certain Chief Ministers were becoming dictatorial, and went on to say that it was a challenge to work with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao.

Speaking at an event here, Ms. Tamilisai said “certain Chief Ministers who have been elected [to govern] are becoming dictatorial. This is not good. I am referring only to Telangana”.

She also flagged protocol violations by the Telangana government while she was discharging her duties. “Wherever I go, no Collector or Superintendent of Police come. I am handling two Chief Ministers. While the Telangana CM will not heed me even when I call him as ‘Annan’ [elder brother], the Puducherry CM will respond with the same affection I give him,” she said.

“But after having worked with two different Chief Ministers, I know I can work with any other CM,” she said. On the tussle between Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and the DMK government over the NEET exemption Bill, she said she did not wish to comment on the matter. “But there should be mutual respect. Let’s start respecting each other. All the issues can be resolved through talks,” she said.

She further called upon political parties not to boycott events held by the Governor or to resort to protests against the Governor.