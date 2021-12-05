Ceremonial parade marks Navy Day

CHENNAI

05 December 2021 01:17 IST

On the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Varsh and Navy Day 2021, a ceremonial parade was conducted on Saturday. Governor R.N. Ravi inspected the ceremonial guard and reviewed platoons of naval personnel of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area. A model of the INS Chennai was presented to the Governor by Rear Admiral Puneed Chadha, Flag Officer Commanding, T.N. and Puducherry Naval Area.

Advertising

Advertising