Ceremonial parade marks Navy Day

RAJ BHAVAN PHOTO RELEASE -04/12/2021 ( HON'BLE GOVERNOR OF TAMIL NADU PARTICIPATES AS CHIEF GUEST AT NAVY DAY CELEBRATION AT INS,ADYAR | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
CHENNAI CHENNAI 05 December 2021 01:17 IST
Updated: 05 December 2021 01:17 IST

On the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Varsh and Navy Day 2021, a ceremonial parade was conducted on Saturday. Governor R.N. Ravi inspected the ceremonial guard and reviewed platoons of naval personnel of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area. A model of the INS Chennai was presented to the Governor by Rear Admiral Puneed Chadha, Flag Officer Commanding, T.N. and Puducherry Naval Area.

