CEO Sahoo should resign for failing to do his job, says Anbumani

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo should resign from his post for failing to do his job and act as a “responsible officer” in the byelection to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, after the defeat of his party in the byelection, Dr. Anbumani said he wouldn’t blame the voters “for taking money and voting” for the DMK. The DMK had erected sheds across the constituency, distributed money and gifts to voters, and operated thousands of vehicles. The party had also appointed Ministers to ensure the victory of its candidate, he said.

“The DMK spent about ₹250 crore, distributing gifts worth ₹4,000 and ₹6,000 in cash to the voters. For the voters, this is a significant amount as the constituency is one of the most backward regions in the State with a very low per capita income. Additionally, electors were threatened to return the money if they did not vote for the DMK. Everyone knew about this. Around 2,000 DMK vehicles were going around the constituency, and hundreds of sheds were erected. Is this the victory the Chief Minister is proud of,” he asked.

He said the bypoll outcome would not have any effect on the 2026 Assembly election.

Asked whether being an ally of the BJP proved to be a disadvantage, he said, “One cannot arrive at a conclusion based on just one election. In the 2014 [Lok Sabha] election, our alliance won two seats, while the DMK did not win even a single seat. Despite having been in power for 10 successive years, the AIADMK-led front won 75 seats in the 2021 Assembly election. The situation will change in 2026.”

He further said that had former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa been alive, not a single AIADMK vote would have gone to the DMK.

Asked why people’s anger following the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which killed over 65 persons, did not dent the DMK’s prospects, Dr. Anbumani said, “Had the byelection been conducted in an honest manner, the DMK would have lost its deposit.”

