Tamil Nadu

CEO reviews poll-related arrangements in State

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday chaired a meeting of senior police officers, District Collectors and Superintendents of Police ahead of the Assembly poll scheduled in Tamil Nadu on April 6.

Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy, ADGP (Law & Order) Jayanth Murali and other senior police officers participated. The bypoll for Kanniyakumari Parliamentary constituency is also scheduled on April 6.

