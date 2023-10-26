CEO chairs meeting of political parties

October 26, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo on Wednesday chaired a meeting of representatives from the recognised political parties at the Secretariat. It discussed the special summary revision of the photo electoral rolls for 2024.

Representatives of the DMK, the AIADMK, the DMDK, the Congress, the BJP, the CPI, the CPI(M), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party, among others, took part at the meeting.

According to a release, the integrated draft electoral roll will be published on October 27. After special campaigns, — scheduled to be held on November 4 and 5, and December 18 and 19 this year — the final roll will be published on January 1, 2024.

Senior AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar, who took part at the meeting, told reporters later that wherever the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board was demolishing old tenements and building new ones, steps should be taken to locate the residents living somewhere temporarily and ensure that they would cast their vote.

The DMK wanted basic amenities for women employees deployed on election duty. The AAP demanded that special camps be organised to help eligible students enrol in the rolls.