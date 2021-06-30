Centre’s stimulus for MSMEs not fully implemented, says K.S. Alagiri

CHENNAI

30 June 2021 12:37 IST

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday said that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are the worst hit due to the impact of COVID-19 and the Narendra Modi-led Central government has failed to fully implement the stimulus announced for this sector.

The recently-announced measures would not be sufficient, he said in statement.

He pointed out that that about 44% of MSMEs in Tamil Nadu have halted operations, as the measures announced by the Centre were not fully implemented and urged the Centre to join hands with the State governments to implement the packages announced for the MSME sector and extend full cooperation to the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.