Centre’s focus is on encouraging creative minds: Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur

Minister Anurag Singh Thakur was speaking at the valedictory function of the Confederation of Indian Industries’ Dakshin South India Media and Entertainment Summit, 2023, in Chennai, on Thursday

April 21, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs at the valedictory function of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, Dakshin South India Media and Entertainment Summit - 2023 in Chennai on April 20, 2023

Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs at the valedictory function of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, Dakshin South India Media and Entertainment Summit - 2023 in Chennai on April 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday, April 20, 2023, said that cinema captures the country’s hopes and dreams, culture and heritage and its stories.

The Minister emphasised the Central government’s focus on encouraging creative minds and leveraging ideas through skill development courses. He said that the government had, over the past few months, interacted with members from South Indian film industries.

Mr. Thakur was participating at the valedictory function of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Dakshin South India Media and Entertainment Summit, 2023.

The Minister congratulated and shared his admiration for Telegu actor Chiranjeevi, who was awarded ‘The Icon of the year’ award and Tamil actor Dhanush for his ‘Youth Icon of the year’ award. “It is funny that I am accepting the youth icon award as I am nearly 40,” joked Dhanush to loud cheers, “and there is so much more to achieve, dream and conquer still,”he said.

Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs speaks at the valedictory function of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, Dakshin South India Media and Entertainment Summit - 2023 in Chennai on April 20, 2023

Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs speaks at the valedictory function of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, Dakshin South India Media and Entertainment Summit - 2023 in Chennai on April 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

“The support from the Ministry has been immense, in terms of participating in global film festivals showcasing Indian films”, said T.G. Thyagarajan, chairman, CII Dakshin.

“We have asked many things of the Ministry and Mr. Thakur has delivered,” said Ravi Kottarakara, president, South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, who referenced the Cinematographer’s Act that would protect their rights in the face of piracy, which has been approved by the Union Cabinet. He also thanked the Minister for various other initiatives that would support film and media persons.

R.K. Selvamani, president, Film Employees Federation of South India and Directors Union, urged the Minister to work towards protecting employees in the industry, which, he said, contributes hugely to the country’s Goods and Services Tax regime.

“I am sure that the past two days have been fruitful and enriching for this sector and its stakeholders”, said Kamal Bali, chairman, CII Southern Region.

“The future of small-budget films, the potential of OTT and how to tap it and how to create stories are some of the topics that were discussed in this summit and we were able to arrive at requests and suggestions for the State and Central governments”, said actor Khushbu Sundar, member, steering committee, Dakshin.

