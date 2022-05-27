‘Centre’s economic policies are the main reason for the economic slump’

CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan participating at the protest in Valluvar Kottam on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

May 27, 2022 23:45 IST

BJP is trying to put the blame on the State government, says Thirumavalavan

Vidituhalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday led protests along with leaders from Left parties against the economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration and the communal disturbances caused by right-wing Hindu groups at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the Left parties had started a protest movement against the economic policies because they were also one of the reasons for the rampant unemployment and economic slump.

“The economic slump and widespread unemployment existing in India is a result of Modi’s economic policies. They are the foremost and fundamental reason,” he said.

“Petrol and diesel prices have increased. The cooking fuel price also has increased. When people are ready to protest against the rise in prices, BJP is trying to put the blame on the State government in an attempt to prevent people from turning against them. Unemployment is not just a result of the pandemic but also of the wrong economic policies of the Centre,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

He said the VCK would always hold hands with the Left parties in every issue. “The decision to protest with the Left parties is not to be construed as an effort to form a separate front against the DMK or Congress or MDMK or MMK or IUML. We will never take such a decision as it would only be an advantage to BJP and Sangh Parivar,” he said.

According to him, the DMK alliance is a strong opposition to the BJP, unlike anywhere in India.

Mr. Thirumavalavan rejected the argument that the State government should reduce petrol/diesel prices because the Centre had reduced the taxes. “Excise duty and cess tax is levied by the Centre on petrol and diesel. The State government is levying Value Added Tax on it. Mr. Modi says he has reduced excise duty and asks the State government to reduce VAT as well. What we are saying is that the Centre should drop the cess tax completely. The Centre has increased excise duty by 200 times over the years and has reduced it 10 times,” he said.

The VCK chief said Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution of India was the main enemy of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar.

CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan said: “There is no difference between Sri Lanka and India. Just like Sri Lanka, India is also facing steep price rise. Modi assured that 2 crore jobs will be created every year, not only have jobs not been created, people are losing their jobs.”

CPM State secretary K. Balakrishnan and other leaders from the Left parties participated.