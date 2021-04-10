Centre's announcement on fertilizer prices a mere eyewash: Stalin

Hits out at move to abolished IPAB

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday termed that the Centre's announcement that there would be no increase in fertilizer prices as a mere eyewash. He also strongly condemned the move to abolish Chennai-head quartered Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB).

In a statement, he alleged that the fertilizer prices would be increased after polling in West Bengal is completed.

Mr. Stalin pointed out the Centre had announced a cut in the small savings rate and later rolled it back.

By stating there is no increase in fertilizer prices for now, Centre is playing a hide and seek game with the livelihoods of farmers, he alleged.

Mr. Stalin said that the IPAB was established in Chennai due to the efforts taken by former Union Minister Murasoli Maran and was functioning well and played an important role in terms of copyrights, patents and trademarks and geographical indications.

Due to their anger towards Tamil Nadu and people of Tamil Nadu, the BJP government has taken the measure of abolish the IPAB, he alleged.

People of Tamil Nadu won’t forgive the BJP government for the increase in fertilizers prices and also for abolishing the IPAB, Mr. Stalin said.