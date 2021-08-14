Tamil Nadu

Centre writes to DGP on transgender activist’s plea

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has sought a report from the Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on the recent action taken against Gopi Shankar, the southern regional representative to the National Council for Transgender Persons, and others by the officials of the Chengalpattu district.

In a letter on Thursday, the Ministry’s Secretary, Rajeev Kumar, has directed the DGP to inquire into the complaint filed by Mr. Shankar.

The officials of the Chengalpattu district administration had reportedly filed a police case against Mr. Shankar and sealed the community kitchen where he had arranged a grievance meeting for transgenders in Mamallapuram on August 1.

Kitchen shut

Mr. Shankar had alleged that a revenue official, along with the local police, citing unlawful assembly during the lockdown, abused him and others and had also shut down the community kitchen where food was being served.

A senior official of the DGP office confirmed receipt of the letter.


