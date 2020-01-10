Tamil Nadu

Centre withdraws CRPF cover for Stalin, OPS

A combo file picture of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and DMK president M.K Stalin.

‘State govt. can provide them security’

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has withdrawn the security cover of DMK president M.K Stalin and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Mr. Stalin had Z-category security cover and Mr. Panneerselvam had Y-category proximate security cover, provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The official said that the CRPF was tasked with providing proximate and mobile security cover to both the leaders only in Tamil Nadu, which now stood withdrawn. While Z-category is the second highest form of security cover, with 20-22 personnel involved, Y-category protection entails deployment of 11-12 personnel.

The official said that the State government could provide protection to the two leaders.

In July last year, around 1,300 security personnel were freed of VIP security duty after the MHA reviewed security cover of 350 individuals, including politicians.

Recently, the Centre withdrew the Special Protection Group cover of Congress leaders Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and replaced it with Z-plus cover of CRPF.

