Centre will come out with a new national cooperative policy before Deepavali: Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra

Mishra launches a new deposit scheme Repco Thangamagal for the welfare of minor girl children and a micro finance loan scheme- Repco Vruksha - for providing financial assistance to women members of self-help groups.

August 17, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ajay Kumar Mishra, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, with self-help group members at a function organised by the Repco Bank in Chennai on Thursday.

Ajay Kumar Mishra, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, with self-help group members at a function organised by the Repco Bank in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra on Thursday said the Centre will come out with a new national cooperative policy before Deepavali.

There was a fear that the banking sector in India would collapse. But, in the last few years banks in the public and private sectors as well as co-operative banks performed well, he said at a function organised by Repco Bank and Repco Micro Finance Ltd. in Chennai.

Mr. Mishra launched a new deposit scheme Repco Thangamagal, a social welfare deposit scheme, supporting welfare of minor girl children and a micro finance loan scheme- Repco Vruksha - for providing financial assistance to women members of self-help groups.

The Repco Vruksha scheme provides skill training to women members of self-help groups with loan amount of up to ₹2 lakh. Loan amount of ₹5 crore was disbursed to various self help-group members at the function.

Mr. Mishra also distributed welfare aids to repatriates and their children such as scholarships for higher education, cash rewards and merit certificates to top scorers among repatriate students.

He also distributed sewing machines to destitute repatriate women and launched Repco Digi Pay, a digital loan payment facility.

Mr. Mishra acknowledged the role played by Repco Bank, which comes under Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and said it was one of the most profitable co-operative societies in the country.

Anant Kishore Saran, Joint Secretary , Union Ministry of Home Affairs; E. Santhanam, Chairman, Repco Bank; R.S. Isabella, Managing Director of Repco Bank, also spoke at the event.

