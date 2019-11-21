Centre urged to reassess its position on Keeladi

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Monday urged the Central government to reassess its position and declare Keeladi a ‘protected archaeological site’.

In a statement, he said Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel had said in the Parliament that though the Central government had no idea of declaring Keeladi a protected archaelogical site, it was planning to open a museum and expand the site.

‘15,000 artefacts’

“It is easier to take over lands in the area by declaring it a protected archaeological site. The excavation is happening in a small area of the land in Keeladi. In the five-phase excavations, only 110 pits have been excavated. But around 15,000 artefacts have been obtained. There has been a lot of difference between various artefacts,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

H Ramadoss said the Keeladi excavations must be expanded and a extravagant museum should be built in the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Ministers Vijayabaskar and M.C. Sampath met Dr. Ramadoss, who was admitted to a city hospital and inquired about his health.