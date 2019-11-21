Tamil Nadu

Centre urged to reassess its position on Keeladi

Declare site protected, says Ramadoss

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Monday urged the Central government to reassess its position and declare Keeladi a ‘protected archaeological site’.

In a statement, he said Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel had said in the Parliament that though the Central government had no idea of declaring Keeladi a protected archaelogical site, it was planning to open a museum and expand the site.

‘15,000 artefacts’

“It is easier to take over lands in the area by declaring it a protected archaeological site. The excavation is happening in a small area of the land in Keeladi. In the five-phase excavations, only 110 pits have been excavated. But around 15,000 artefacts have been obtained. There has been a lot of difference between various artefacts,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

H Ramadoss said the Keeladi excavations must be expanded and a extravagant museum should be built in the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Ministers Vijayabaskar and M.C. Sampath met Dr. Ramadoss, who was admitted to a city hospital and inquired about his health.

