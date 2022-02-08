Centre to reconstitute panel to study origin, evolution of Indian culture

Madurai

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan welcomes the move

Centre has decided to reconstitute the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology (CABA) with members from various quarters for taking up holistic study of origin and evolution of Indian culture.

Tamil Nadu MPs had objected to the formation of the 16-member committee in this regard.

Contending that the panel did not have representatives of the south Indians, North East Indians, minorities, dalits and women, the MPs had urged the President of India to disband the committee.

In his reply to Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy said the Ministry was in the process of reconstituting the CABA with memberships from various quarters.

In statement, Mr. Venkatesan said the response from the Centre was a victory for the voice of Tamil Nadu and thanked the 31 MPs who had supported the cause.

He said the effort was another example of Tamil Nadu always remaining as the protector of pluralistic nature of the country.