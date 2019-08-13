Centre to help T.N. set up mega food park

The Union government will help establish a mega food park in the State by providing investment subsidy to entrepreneurs, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli said during the inaugural of the second edition of ‘Vibrant Tamil Nadu’, in Madurai on Monday.

Mr. Teli said the Centre stood ready to help farmer-producer companies in Madurai set up their own food processing units. The Tamil Nadu Chamber Foundation has organised the four-day international exhibition on food products and kitchen equipment. Around 200 stalls have been set up by farmers, food processing entrepreneurs and traders from across the State. There is a separate wing with 60 stalls for startups. Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Theni MP O.P. Raveendranath Kumar and MLAs from Melur, Usilampatti and Sholavandan took part in the inaugural. Delegates from more than 20 countries, especially the Tamil diaspora from the fields of hotels, supermarkets, catering services, food processing, manufacturing and merchant exports, will take part in the event, according to K. Thirupathi Rajan, chairman of the expo. “This is a unique platform for exporters from the State to enter into inter-State and international business contracts,” said S. Rethinavelu, creative head of the expo.

Innovative products

The expo saw several stalls exhibiting innovative kitchen equipment. “The idli batter dropping machine will be useful for hoteliers as they can fix the measurement for the batter in the fully automated machine,” said Jaanagi Pradeep, a stall owner.

Several stalls showcased native paddy varieties, millets, organic cooking oil and spices. “In the previous edition, bus enterprises had set up stalls and received committed orders for export of goods worth ₹172 crore. This year, we expect the number to reach ₹200 crore,” said Mr. Rethinavelu.

