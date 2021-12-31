Centre submits status report on 68 fishermen held by SL Navy

HC urges Centre to continue efforts to ensure their early release, State to aid it

The Centre on Friday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that Indian consular officials in Jaffna had met the 68 fishermen who were arrested and remanded in Sri Lanka.

The officials had provided basic relief items to them, including clothes, toiletries, masks and snacks. The fishermen were also facilitated to make phone calls to their family members in India, it was submitted.

In the status report, the Centre said the consular officials and the High Commission in Colombo were providing medical and legal assistance to the fishermen.

Among the 68 fishermen, two were juveniles. One of them was remanded along with the others instead of being sent to a juvenile home, as per his request. The other was kept separately.

Further, it was submitted that one of the fishermen was hospitalised due to high blood pressure, and after treatment he was remanded in a local prison.

Assistant Solicitor General L. Victoria Gowri submitted that the High Commission in Colombo had taken up the matter with the Sri Lankan government. The Indian authorities had conveyed to the Sri Lankan authorities that the matter should be handled in a humanitarian manner as per the existing bilateral understanding, she submitted.

The authorities were following the matter regularly to ensure the early release of the fisherman and their boats. The fishermen had tested negative for COVID-19, the ASG said.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram submitted that the State had already made a communication to the Centre, which he had submitted to the court during the previous hearing.

Taking note of the status report, a Division Bench of Justices C.V. Karthikeyan and S. Srimathy hoped that the fishermen would be brought back to India by Pongal. Further, the court directed the authorities to ensure that the two juveniles were given proper treatment in accordance with their age and principles followed in India and Sri Lanka.

The court urged the Centre to continue efforts through the diplomatic channel and directed the State to provide necessary assistance in this regard.

The court appreciated the authorities for facilitating phone calls between the fishermen and their family members. The court was hearing the petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram district, coordinator of Tamil Nadu Meenavar Padhugappu Urimai Iyakkam, seeking the early release of the fishermen and their boats. The case was adjourned till January 7.

A total of 43 fishermen were taken into custody by Sri Lankan Navy on December 18. The next day, 12 fishermen were taken into custody and 13 more fishermen were arrested on December 20.