Tamil Nadu

Centre, States should mull ban on liquor, tobacco products: Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss. File

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss. File   | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Anbumani Ramadoss said the lockdown has shown that people can live without tobacco and liquor products.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Centre and State governments to mull the possibility of imposing full ban on alcohol and tobacco products.

In a statement, he cited World Health Organization (WHO) disclosure that Tobacco lobbyists tried to manipulate the COVID-19 policy making and its warning that smoking tobacco products is likely to increase the chances of contracting the coronavirus disease.

WHO campaign has also defeated the ploy to include tobacco products as essential, which is commendable, Mr. Anbumani said.

The Centre and state governments must out rightly reject any proposal to include tobacco as essential product and even after the lockdown is lifted, there must be a ban on selling and consuming the products for a few months in Tamil Nadu and other places, he said.

Mr. Anbumani said the lockdown has shown that people can live without tobacco and liquor products.

Using this opportunity, he requested to public to quit smoking and drinking totally, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 4:59:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/centre-states-should-mull-ban-on-liquor-tobacco-products-anbumani-ramadoss/article31415127.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY