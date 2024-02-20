GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Centre, State should allocate more funds for education, health: VIT founder-chancellor

February 20, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
VIT Founder-Chancellor G. Viswanathan donates a computer to the panchayat union middle school in Vandranthangal as part of the NSS programme.

VIT Founder-Chancellor G. Viswanathan donates a computer to the panchayat union middle school in Vandranthangal as part of the NSS programme. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Central and State governments should prioritise education and health sectors, said G. Viswanathan, founder-chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology, giving examples of advanced nations’ successes.

At the inauguration of a seven-day camp of VIT’s National Service Scheme at Vandranthangal in Vellore on Monday, he said “For a family or society to develop, we need to provide education to all, which the Centre and State governments should do.” 

Advanced nations are where they are today because they provide education to all. “For example, look at how Singapore, South Korea or Japan have become advanced countries. It happened only because they concentrate more on education,” he said.  

VIT vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam, pro-vice chancellor Partha Sharathi Mallick, and registrar T. Jayabarathi participated. The institute donated a computer to the panchayat union middle school in Vandranthangal. 

Over 360 NSS students from VIT, Vellore, are participating in the special camp, during which the NSS volunteers will be involved in activities to create awareness about maintaining health, hygiene, and planting saplings. 

