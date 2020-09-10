Centre, State responsible for another NEET-related suicide in Tamil Nadu, Alagiri says

Despite protests that NEET should not be held, the BJP government at the Centre has not bothered about them, and is imposing the exam on students, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president said

The Centre and the Tamil Nadu governments are responsible for yet another suicide of a medical aspirant in the State, as the Centre has refused to budge on holding NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) while the AIADMK government has not taken any concrete steps to stop the exam, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri charged on Thursday.

Mr. Alagiri said a 19-year-old student, Vignesh, belonging to a village near Senthurai in Ariyalur district, died by suicide, over apprehensions about the NEET examination. This was the youngster’s third attempt in the exam, he said. The TNCC president demanded that the State government pay a compensation of ₹25 lakh to Vignesh’s family.

“Despite protests that NEET should not be held, the BJP government at the Centre has not bothered about them and is imposing the exam on students. Students from poor backgrounds, socially backward backgrounds and students from rural areas have been subject to severe mental stress due to the government’s attitude. This has led to students like Anitha and Vignesh taking the extreme step,” he said.