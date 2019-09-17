Centre, State must work closely to resolve issues facing investors: Banwarilal Purohit

The State and Central governments should work closely to resolve the problems faced by entrepreneurs and investors, said Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) here on Monday.

He was inaugurating a seminar, ‘Post Centenary Third National Conference on Macroeconomics of India with Special Reference to Economic Development of Tamil Nadu’, organised by the Tamil Nadu Economic Association and the Indian Economic Association in collaboration with VIT Chennai.

Infrastructural edge

The Governor said Tamil Nadu had an infrastructural advantage, with three ports, four major airports and over 4,000 km of railway lines.

The State was also one of the largest creators of trained manpower due to its excellent educational infrastructure, he said.

“The State and Centre should cooperate to resolve the complex issues. There is need for a land bank, for setting up institutions to foster and improve relevant skills, for a transparent and corruption-free administration and for matters such as environmental management,” he said.

TN has the bandwidth to realise the objectives of Digital India Scheme to give every citizen access to digital services, knowledge and information, he said.

Minister for Higher Education, K.P. Anbalagan, said that the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in the State was higher than the target set for 2020 by the Centre government. “Tamil Nadu’s current GER in higher education was 48.6% which is on a par with some developed nations in the west.”

VIT chancellor G. Viswanathan said that per capita income in India was just $2,200. “My request to leaders is to postpone all controversies until the per capital income reaches $10,000,” he said.