‘Centre should stop inter-State transportation of minerals’

Palanivel Thiagarajan, TN Finance Minister, T. Mano Thangaraj, TN IT Minister and Neeraj Mittal, IT Secretary, at the inauguration of hands-on training programme for secretariat officials on e-office, in Chennai. (14/9/21) Photo : Bijoy Ghosh

Chennai

07 November 2021 01:02 IST

Information Technology Minister says licences of 12 of the 15 quarries in Kanniyakumari have been suspended by the DMK Government

Reiterating that the exploitation of natural resources and the transportation of minerals from Kanniyakumari to Kerala have come down drastically after the suspension of operation of 12 of the 15 quarries in the district, Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj says the Centre should stop the inter-State transportation of minerals. “That alone can stop mining and protect the fragile ecosystem in the district,” said the Minister, who hails from the district, in an interview on Saturday. Edited excerpts:

Opposition parties, particularly Naam Tamizhar Katchi, have been alleging that natural resources of Kanniyakumari have been plundered to benefit Kerala. You were also at the forefront, against the transportation of mined products and minerals to the neighbouring State. As Minister, how do you respond to the allegations?

Their allegations are baseless. If you want to get a clear picture, I will explain what existed in the past and how the DMK government has changed everything for the better.

Kanniyakumari’s importance is explained by UNESCO’s declaration that it is a biological hotspot. There are reserve forests. The district, in the southern tip of the country, houses rare species, and is a wildlife sanctuary, and it receives copious rain because of the trees in the forests. The mining of sand from Thamirabharani, Valliyar and Palayar has caused huge damage. I have also participated in protests against sand mining in the past. There were a lot of hillocks, and they were ravaged with the use of powerful crushers and blasting machines. The hillocks are covered by the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA). Irregularities in the HACA in granting permission destroyed the hillocks. Mining has been banned in Kerala, and a few quarries are allowed with strict adherence to rules. Since there is a huge demand for stones, blue metal, M-sand and rust ore, they are sent up to the Vizhinjam port and other areas up to Kottayam and Thrissur. There is a huge demand for M-sand and sand mining has been banned.

We filed a public interest litigation petition in the Madras High Court and the court ruled that mining should not be allowed withing 10-km radius of eco-sensitive areas. In 2019, the AIADMK Government amended the rules for allowing mining between 0 and 3-km radius. The Union government also approved, and the High Court allowed mining, as per the revised regulations.

Fifteen quarries functioned in the district. After the DMK came to power, the operation [licences] of 12 quarries were suspended. A huge amount of mined products and minerals are still being transported from Tirunelveli district to Kerala through Kanniyakumari. Heavy vehicles with 14 wheels, used for the transportation, have completely damaged the roads. When a vehicle from Tirunelveli is spotted in Kanniyakumari, people tend to think that they are also from the district.

The DMK government has taken three stands — first, there should be no transportation of minerals to Kerala; the second decision is against the use of heavy vehicles, and the third to prevent overloading. We have seized a lot of vehicles and imposed fines.

How do the quarries get environmental clearance?

Environmental clearances were given by the previous AIADMK Government. In most cases the [validity of] environmental clearances is coming to an end. The DMK Government will strictly adhere to the rules while considering environmental clearance for any quarrying activity. We have not given permission to any new quarry. Our objective is to protect the natural resources of the district.

You said only three quarries are functioning in the district. How can mining be completely stopped?

If you stop the supply of minerals to Kerala, 80% of the demand can be eliminated. The Centre should review the inter-State transportation of minerals, considering the fragile ecosystem of Kanniyakumari, and the wildlife sanctuary and Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in Tirunelveli. The Centre should not allow the free flow of transportation of minerals from Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts. That alone can find a permanent solution.

Another problem ailing the district is the large-scale conversion of agriculture lands into housing plots, despite a ban by the Collector...

All dams in the district have catchment, water spread and command areas. The Western Ghats is the catchment area of the Pechiparai dam. That is why we say that the protection of the Western Ghats is vital. The British, with the help of the Travancore rulers, beautifully established the command area and connected it up to the Radhapuram canal. When Kamaraj was the Chief Minister, the Pattanam canal was created. A command area will not be laid waste, so long as there is water in the dam. But the AIADMK government allowed non-agricultural development in the command area, classifying them as uncultivable land. It was a scam. If the district witnesses inundation even during mild rain it is because of buildings constructed in low-lying areas. It is an offence to classify the command areas as uncultivable land. After the DMK came to power, the Collector has issued an order that watershed areas should not be converted into housing plots. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sanctioned ₹27 crore for the renovation of the Chittaru Pattanam canal for the first time.

Roads in the district have been unmotorable for years. Can they not be quickly relayed?

The road between Nagercoil and Kaliakkavilai comes under the National Highways. Though funds have been allotted for the improvement of roads, work cannot be carried out because of the ongoing combined drinking water projects of TWAD. The construction of underground sewage canals has come in the way of relaying roads in areas under the Nagercoil Municipal Corporation for 10 years. Roads have been dug everywhere. I have convened four review meetings and set a deadline in December. Heavy rain has affected the progress of work. TWAD has foolishly conceived plans. The district does not require mega schemes. It can manage with micro-level drinking water schemes. What is required is the renovation of existing waterbodies and replenishment of existing water resources.