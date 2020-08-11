Tamil Nadu

Centre should realise language issue is an emotive one: Veeramani

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Monday said the Centre should not forget that the language issue is an emotive one and national integration is not possible with imposition of a language across India.

In a statement, Mr. Veeramani referred to the alleged incident where a CISF officer had asked DMK MP Kanimozhi, if she was an Indian, for not being able to comprehend Hindi.

“Is it desirable that a MP from Tamil Nadu, elected by lakhs of voters, is being identified as an Indian (or not) in Chennai based on the ability to speak Hindi? We strongly condemn this,” he said.

Mr. Veeramani pointed out that 22 languages are listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and “Hindi is also present as one of the languages.”

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2020 4:36:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/centre-should-realise-language-issue-is-an-emotive-one-veeramani/article32321291.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story