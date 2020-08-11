Centre should realise language issue is an emotive one: Veeramani

In a statement, Dravidar Kazhagam president referred to the alleged incident where a CISF officer had asked DMK MP Kanimozhi, if she was an Indian, for not being able to comprehend Hindi.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Monday said the Centre should not forget that the language issue is an emotive one and national integration is not possible with imposition of a language across India.

In a statement, Mr. Veeramani referred to the alleged incident where a CISF officer had asked DMK MP Kanimozhi, if she was an Indian, for not being able to comprehend Hindi.

“Is it desirable that a MP from Tamil Nadu, elected by lakhs of voters, is being identified as an Indian (or not) in Chennai based on the ability to speak Hindi? We strongly condemn this,” he said.

Mr. Veeramani pointed out that 22 languages are listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and “Hindi is also present as one of the languages.”