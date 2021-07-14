Centre should not force TN and Karnataka to sit down for talks regarding Mekedatu, says Ramadoss

The PMK founder, in a statement, said it was shocking that the Central government was reiterating Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s call for talks despite the Tamil Nadu government rejecting the invitation

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday said that the Central government should not force representatives of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to discuss the Mekedatu check dam issue.

In a statement, he said it was shocking to note that the Central government is reiterating Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s call for talks regarding the issue despite the Tamil Nadu government rejecting the invitation.

“However, Central Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was speaking to reporters in Bengaluru yesterday (Tuesday), said that both the State governments must speak to each other to resolve the Mekedatu dam issue and that the plans of Karnataka will be looked into by the Central government and clearance will be provided. Yediyurappa has said that the Central government was willing to provide clearances to build the dam. This has created a fear that the Central government is biased towards the Karnataka government,” he said.

According to the 1892 agreement between Madras and Mysore State, any dam across the Cauvery river can be built only after taking permission from Tamil Nadu. The Cauvery Tribunal has also reiterated this. Even the Central government has confirmed it, he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that the case regarding Mekedatu dam is pending in the Supreme Court and Tamil Nadu’s consent is a legal requirement to build the dam. “It is the Central government’s responsibility to reject every request to build a dam in Mekedatu without even looking into the matter. Tamil Nadu’s rights will be diluted if there are talks,” he said.