‘Centre should implement OBC reservation in PSUs’

Dr. Ramadoss wants the backlog vacancies to be filled

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Monday demanded that Centre should release a White Paper regarding the implementation of OBC reservations in public sector undertakings in India.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said reports that ONGC has not properly implemented reservations for OBCs in jobs showed that the Centre was betraying them. “In 1993, the Central government implemented the 27% reservations for OBCs in jobs in ONGC. But the National Commission of Backward Classes has confirmed that the policy has not been implemented properly.

“In 1993, 286 appointments were made in ONGC. Of these, 77 OBC candidates should have been appointed. However, only 11 OBCs were actually appointed, he said. “Only nine OBC candidates were appointed in 1994 when 26 candidates should have been appointed,” he added.

“If you cannot fill up all OBC vacancies, then the unfilled vacancies should be treated as backlog vacancies and filled up next year along with new vacancies.” He urged the Centre to take stock of OBC representation in Central government PSUs and ensure backlog vacancies are filled.