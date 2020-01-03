Centre should fund Cauvery project: PMK

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said it is unfair on the part of Centre to remain non-committal on financially supporting Tamil Nadu government’s Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery project, which is aimed at rejuvenating the river.

He was reacting to a recent report published in The Hindu that the Centre is unlikely to fund Cauvery project. In a statement, Mr. Ramadoss said that the Cauvery river is highly polluted and Centre cannot escape from its role of cleaning the river.

Even Karnataka is equally responsible for the pollution of Cauvery, he said and as a result Centre cannot deny funds.

Mr. Ramadoss also pointed Centre’s announcement of ₹20,000 for the clean-up of Ganga river and also funds to the tune of ₹1515 crore to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi Governments for rejuvenating Yamuna river.

The estimated cost of Cauvery project is ₹11,250 crore and Centre should provide grants as well as arrange loans from multilateral funding agencies for the project, he said.