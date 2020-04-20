Centre should ensure basic necessities to stranded fishermen in Iran: Tamil Nadu CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami urged Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar to direct the Indian Embassy in Iran to arrange food, water and other basic needs at once to over 1,000 Indian fishermen stranded in various parts of Iran.

In his letter to Mr. Jaishankar, Mr. Palaniswami said that the State government has been receiving repeated requests from the stranded fishermen and their families to provide food, water and other basic needs. It was also reported that they were suffering in foreign soil without adequate food and other basic needs, the CM pointed out.

There were about 1,000 Indian fishermen, including over 650 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, stranded in Chiruyeh, Kish, Lavan, Bandar-eMogham, Asaluyeh and other places in Iran.

Mr. Palaniswami also recalled his earlier request in February this year seeking to direct the Indian Embassy in Iran to provide the required support to these fishermen and also to make arrangements for their safe and immediate return to India.