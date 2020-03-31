Centre should ensure aid reaches the poor: PMK

: PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday said that the Centre should immediately facilitate the transfer of COVID19 lockdown financial aid to the poor in States.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that while Tamil Nadu Government has said that it will start distributing financial aid and relief measures such as rice and pulses from day after tomorrow, there is no news on when the financial aid and distribution of relief by the Central government will be passed on to the poor and the needy.

“Tamil Nadu Government's relief measures will be given in one go while Centre's relief measures will be passed on to those in need over the next three months. Rs. 1.70 lakh crore will be distributed to 80 crore poor by the Centre. Most of aid should be transferred directly to their bank accounts,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

He further said that only 75% of the bank accounts have been linked with Aadhaar card, which complicates the proposed cash transfer and majority of the poor beneficiaries don't even have a bank account.

"Since many in interior villagers do not use online transactions and will use ATMs. Out of 2.30 lakh ATMs in India, only 43,000 are in the rural areas. In the time of a lock down, it is not possible to replenish the ATMs or bank officials. This has created concerns about when the financial aid will reach the beneficiaries," said Dr. Ramadoss.

He said that the financial aid package is not special allowance given during festivals but what is necessary for their livelihood.

"With more than 10 days gone in the lock down, the poor are wondering where their next meal is going to come from after spending all their savings. The financial aid announced by the government should reach them as quickly as possible," he said.

Dr. Ramadoss urged the Centre to ensure that the financial aid and other relief measures are provided to the poor without any further delay by next week and make use of State Government's infrastructure if the need arises.

“Those who do have bank accounts or have linked their accounts with Aadhaar should be given cash in hand as an exemption,” he said.