Centre should act impartially on Mekedatu issue: Mutharasan

BJP-led govt. in Karnataka is going against court order, says the CPI leader

Condemning the Karnataka government for its unilateral decision to construct a dam at Mekedatu across river Cauvery, allocating ₹1,000 crore for the project, State secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) R. Mutharasan has asked the Centre to act impartially on the issue.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said the BJP-led government in Karnataka was acting against the court’s order and was trying to implement the project only for political gain and also to retain power. “The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution asking the Centre to decline permission for the project and the Centre must act in an impartial manner”, he added.

Blaming the AIADMK government for the current financial situation in the State, Mr. Mutharasan said the DMK government was taking steps to strengthen the finance and at the same time was also implementing development projects. “Despite the crisis, the government is fulfilling its election promises,” he said.

The nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 would lead to economic problems in the country. “But workers were forced to go on strike against the anti-labour laws of the Central government that favours corporates, ” he added.

He wanted an amendment to the law so that the power to appoint Vice-Chancellors of State universities by the Governor was cancelled. He also urged the Governor to forward the Bill adopted in the Assembly against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to the President without further delay.

The leader condemned the Central government for hiking the price of fuel and LPG cylinder after the conclusion of Assembly elections to five States and added that the BJP government did not care about the people at all.