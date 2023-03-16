ADVERTISEMENT

Centre says no plans to abolish creamy layer for OBCs

March 16, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government has clarified that it has no plans to abolish the creamy layer criterion for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) for reservation in education and jobs in government institutions.

It provided the clarification on Wednesday, in response to a question from Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, of the DMK.

To another question on the backlog vacancies for the OBCs in Union government and public sector undertakings, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, A. Narayanaswamy, said a total of 95,563 backlog vacancies for OBCs had been filled in the five-year period from 2016 to 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US