Centre says no plans to abolish creamy layer for OBCs

March 16, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Union government has clarified that it has no plans to abolish the creamy layer criterion for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) for reservation in education and jobs in government institutions.

It provided the clarification on Wednesday, in response to a question from Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, of the DMK.

To another question on the backlog vacancies for the OBCs in Union government and public sector undertakings, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, A. Narayanaswamy, said a total of 95,563 backlog vacancies for OBCs had been filled in the five-year period from 2016 to 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT