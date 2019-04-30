Centre releases ₹58 cr. for colleges, varsities

The Human Resource Development Ministry has released ₹58.92 crore as part of grant to improve higher education institutions in the State.

The allocation is under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, which envisages improvement of infrastructure, faculty development, research and innovation and upgrade of degree colleges to model institutions. Sixty per cent of the contribution comes from the Centre. The components of the funds are for faculty improvement, equity initiative, infrastructure grants to university and colleges, research and innovation, infrastructure grants to colleges, vocationalisation of higher education and upgrading existing degree colleges to model institutions.

Research and innovation and infrastructure development have been allocated the highest amount. Institutions that have benefitted under the scheme include Tamil University of Thanjavur and the Physical Education and Sports University, which will receive ₹6 crore each for infrastructure improvement. Madurai Kamaraj University has been allocated ₹1.05 crore for faculty improvement; Bharathiar University, Annamalai University, Anna University, MKU, Bharathidasan University and University of Madras each have been sanctioned ₹4.50 crore towards entrepreneurship and career hub development.

The Government Arts College, Salem; Alagappa College, Karaikudi and Presidency College, Chennai, have each been given ₹60 lakh for infrastructure and colleges, including Quaid E Millath, Nandanam, Presidency, Dr. Ambedkar, Queen Mary’s and Bharathi Women’s College, Chennai, have been allocated funds to develop vocational education. Nineteen colleges, including Presidency College, have been allocated ₹10.50 lakh for vocationalisation of higher education.

The funds also include the third and final grant to improve infrastructure to Mother Teresa University Bharathiar University and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

According to a letter from the Principal Accounts Officer of the HRD Ministry, the State comes under General Category and the funds being released in the first instalment are for improving management, monitoring, evaluation and research component.

The letter states that the institutions would be open to inspection by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

A certificate of actual utilisation of the grants received should be submitted within 12 months of the closure of the financial year.