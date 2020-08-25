Centre refuses to rectify flaws in NEP: Kanimozhi

‘Has ignored Opposition, educationists’

The Union government, after adamantly refusing to accept the suggestions being made by any political party or the academicians across the country to rectify the flaws in the New Education Policy (NEP), has now invited the teachers to express their opinion on it, Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi said.

During an informal chat with reporters at the Thoothukudi airport on Monday, Ms. Kanimozhi said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam constituted a committee to study the NEP and submitted recommendations to the Union government with the objective of rectifying the flaws in the policy before its implementation. Similarly, various political parties across the country and academicians too had submitted their opinion on the New Education Policy.

However, the Centre was not for making any positive changes based on the suggestions made by the Opposition parties including the DMK and the educationists.

“We are against the NEP as it trespasses on the rights of States and is forcibly pushing a third language in Tamil Nadu. It undermines the social justice being followed in the State for decades and hence, we oppose it vehemently. If the Union government is really open to new ideas or suggestions to be put forward by the teachers and the educationists, we welcome the move,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

She said the Centre should desist from conducting NEET at least during this year in the wake of the pandemic.