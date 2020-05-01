Centre puts ₹2,000 crore tender, floated by Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation, on hold

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary calling for an urgent report on the serious allegations levelled by Arappor Iyakkam, a city-based anti-corruption movement, in the ₹2,000 crore Bharatnet tender floated by the Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation Ltd.

Arappor Iyakkam had lodged a couple of complaints on the alleged violations in the tender conditions by increasing the turnover, experience and tweaking configuration of routers to suit two specific companies and thereby eliminating competition through the issue of a corrigendum to the tender floated by TANFINET and the IT Department on April 15, 2020. The complaint was sent to the authorities concerned in the State and Central government, including the Central Vigilance Commission.

Disciplinary action

Forwarding a copy of the complaint to the Chief Secretary, the DPIIT said disciplinary action may be considered against erring officers where restrictive conditions against domestic manufacturers were imposed in a malafide fashion.

The competent authority said the complaint should be examined and corrective action taken if any violation was observed. “Further, it is also requested that a report be furnished to this Department urgently as this issue may be taken up for resolution in the standing Committee constituted under the Order. It may also be noted that the subject procurement will not be finalised till the aforesaid grievance is disposed off by the competent authority,” he said.

The contention of Arappor Iyakkam was that the public procurement order had clauses that were unfair and certain tender conditions were intended to eliminate Indian suppliers and bidders thereby favouring foreign companies. “We appeal to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Department of Telecommunications to now act and cancel the Corrigendum which is unfair, arbitrary, malafide and against public interest and take action against the officials responsible for this,” Jayaram Venkatesan, Convenor of Arappor Iyakkam said in a statement.