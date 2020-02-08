‘Centre pitting people against people’

Former IAS officer of the 2009 batch, Sasikanth Senthil, who quit his job in the civil services last year in protest against the Central government’s policies, said the government was pitting people against people.
“During the Emergency, it (face-off) was between the State and the people. The people then had a clear idea of who they were opposing. Now, it is people against people," he said while speaking at an event on Friday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.