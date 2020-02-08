‘Centre pitting people against people’

Former IAS officer of the 2009 batch, Sasikanth Senthil, who quit his job in the civil services last year in protest against the Central government’s policies, said the government was pitting people against people.

“During the Emergency, it (face-off) was between the State and the people. The people then had a clear idea of who they were opposing. Now, it is people against people," he said while speaking at an event on Friday.