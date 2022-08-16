Centre of Advanced Study in Marine Biology gets ICAR accreditation for fisheries science course

With the accreditation, the faculty and students will get financial support for their studies and infrastructural facilities

Special Correspondent CUDDALORE
August 16, 2022 13:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release from Annamalai University, the course has been accorded accreditation for five years. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre of Advanced Study in Marine Biology, Annamalai University, has received accreditation for its Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc) course from the Accreditation Board of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

According to a press release, the course has been accorded accreditation for five years.

According to the Director of the Centre of Advanced Study in Marine Biology, Prof. M. Kalaiselvam, ”Achieving these standards proves our continuous commitment to the academic levels. With ICAR accreditation, the faculty and students will get financial support for their studies and infrastructural facilities. The accreditation will be an added advantage to students seeking employment or those who wish to pursue higher studies.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. R.M. Kathiresan, Vice-Chancellor of Annamalai University, Prof. P. Anantharaman, Dean, Faculty of Marine Sciences and K. Seetharaman, Controller of Examinations were present during the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app