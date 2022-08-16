Centre of Advanced Study in Marine Biology gets ICAR accreditation for fisheries science course

Special Correspondent August 16, 2022 13:05 IST

According to a press release from Annamalai University, the course has been accorded accreditation for five years.

The Centre of Advanced Study in Marine Biology, Annamalai University, has received accreditation for its Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc) course from the Accreditation Board of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). According to a press release, the course has been accorded accreditation for five years. According to the Director of the Centre of Advanced Study in Marine Biology, Prof. M. Kalaiselvam, ”Achieving these standards proves our continuous commitment to the academic levels. With ICAR accreditation, the faculty and students will get financial support for their studies and infrastructural facilities. The accreditation will be an added advantage to students seeking employment or those who wish to pursue higher studies.” Dr. R.M. Kathiresan, Vice-Chancellor of Annamalai University, Prof. P. Anantharaman, Dean, Faculty of Marine Sciences and K. Seetharaman, Controller of Examinations were present during the event.



