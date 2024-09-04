GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre must intervene in issue where fishermen are fined ₹1 crore by Sri Lanka court: Anbumani Ramadoss

Published - September 04, 2024 10:22 pm IST - chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the Central government to intervene in the issue of 12 Tamil fishermen from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu upon whom a fine of ₹1 crore has been imposed by the Sri Lankan court. They were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were fishing in Bay of Bengal.

He said the Central government should organise talks with representatives of the fishermen community and governments of the two countries.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said the fishermen will have to serve six months in prison if the fine is not paid while the rest of the fishermen are expected to receive similar penalties when the court hears their cases.

“The Sri Lankan government has been imposing strict measures such as imprisoning Tamil Nadu fishermen for six months to a year, and levying massive fines in recent time. As I have pointed out several times, this is a strategy to destroy the livelihoods of Tamil Nadu fishermen. It must be addressed immediately. Sri Lanka has previously used such tactics to deprive Tamil Nadu fishermen of their livelihoods such as in 2015, when the Sri Lankan Cabinet approved a law imposing a fine of ₹25 crore for fishing illegally within Sri Lankan waters but withdrew the decision after protests from Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said the Sri Lankan government must consider how fishermen, who rely on fishing for their livelihood, can pay a fine of ₹1 crore.

“The reality is that Tamil Nadu fishermen cannot be penalised in any way for fishing in the Bay of Bengal. The Indian government should not remain a bystander while the Sri Lankan government arrests and imprisons Tamil Nadu fishermen,” he said.

Published - September 04, 2024 10:22 pm IST

