HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre must consult States before hiking electricity charges: K.S. Alagiri

TNCC leader asks govt. to oppose Centre’s directive to hike power tariff by 20%

June 24, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
K.S. Alagiri

K.S. Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday said the Centre should consult the State governments before asking them to raise electricity tariff and urged Tamil Nadu government to fiercely oppose any hike in electricity charges.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said the Centre had asked the State governments to raise the charges for power used at night by 20%.

“Tamil Nadu government has already said that power consumption is high between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.. In this context, the Centre has suddenly announced that States have to hike the charges by 20%,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said that this hike would burden the poor and middle class families.

“The public and businesses will not be able to handle the hike in charges. In 2017, during the AIADMK government, Tamil Nadu joined the Ujjwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana as the 21st state, which affected the State’s rights. While AIADMK claimed that ₹11,000 crore would be saved by State and then Electricity Minister said that 92% of the DISCOM’s debt would be taken over by the Centre, the debt has risen from ₹81, 312 crore in 2015 to ₹1.23 lakh crore in March 2020. This has increased the debt by over 52%,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.