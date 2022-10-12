Centre must allow T.N. govt to directly procure food grains from farmers: Alagiri

The Hindu Bureau October 12, 2022 21:49 IST

It is difficult to sell the grains if there is high moisture content and hence the Centre must agree to the State’s requests, says Tamil Nadu Congress chief

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday said that the Centre must consent to the request made by the Tamil Nadu government that they should be allowed to directly procure food grains from the farmers. In a statement, he said that State government has already written to the Centre seeking a reduction in moisture content of the food grains by 22%. “The Centre must agree to this request and allow the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to directly procure food grains from farmers. The Centre must understand the inherent fairness in this request,” he said and added that the grains are difficult to sell if it has high moisture content and the Centre must agree to the State’s requests. Mr. Alagiri also said that unless the Centre passes a law stating that food grains must be procured at a Minimum Support Price as recommended by the M.S. Swaminathan Report, there will be no guarantee of MSP for farmers.



