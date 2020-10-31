Centre may reconsider decision, says Minister

‘Issue should be brought to its notice’

The Central Government, which has nominated surgical oncologist and ABVP’s national president Shanmugam Subbiah as one of the board members of AIIMS, Madurai, may take appropriate action if the charges against him are brought to its notice, Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju said. He added that his appointment should be reconsidered if the charges against him are true.

“If the matter [harassment charges by an elderly woman against Dr. Subbiah] is brought to the knowledge of the Centre, which has handpicked him for the AIIMS Madurai board, it will take appropriate action against him,” Mr. Raju said, after garlanding the statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar in Kovilpatti, on Friday, marking his 113th birthday.

Dr. Subbiah was in the news recently after he allegedly urinated at the doorstep of his neighbor, following a dispute over parking of his car.

The Minister said the electoral battle in the Assembly polls in 2021 would be between the ruling AIADMK and the DMK, as no other party in the fray, including political parties floated by actors, would be a force to reckon with.