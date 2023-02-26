Centre keen on bridging the rural-urban divide, says former NITI Ayog chief

February 26, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Union government wants to create facilities to remove the divide between villages and cities and will play the role of an enabler and not an implementer, Parameswaran Iyer, former CEO of NITI Aayog, said.

Addressing the annual convention of the Madras Management Association on the theme, “India’s Century: How to Drive Sustainable, Inclusive Growth?”, he highlighted that India had many strengths such as being the world’s fastest growing economy, number one smartphone data consumer and number one global fintech adaptor.

India, he said, was on the path to become a developed nation, thanks to its economy, sound macroeconomic fundamentals, robust public finance, strong manufacturing, export growth and leadership in climate action.

Jaidit Brar, Senior Partner, McKinsey India, delivered the keynote address in which he stressed the need for inclusivity in companies that want to be growth outperformers. Companies must choose growth mindset, constantly evaluate resource allocation, pursue adjacent opportunities, serve global markets and build new breakout businesses.

According to him, there are tailwind opportunities in India in many sectors, including manufacturing, energy, healthcare, financial services, infrastructure, logistics and education.

During the event, R. Vijayakumar, Executive Director of MMA, released the MMA Digital Business Mandate magazine.