‘Centre is not paying funds owed to States’

Govt. working to pay off T.N.’s debt: CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday expressed hope that the State Government’s finances will become better soon while blaming the Union Government for not giving the State’s share of Goods and Services Tax or flood relief funds fully.

Speaking at the 14th State-level conference of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association, the Chief Minister said the State was in debt to the tune of ₹5 lakh crore. “The financial situation of the State needs to be fixed. In the last 10 years, a government functioned that destroyed and ransacked the finances of the State. We have started the process of reviving Tamil Nadu from the wrongs of the previous few years,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said without government employees there was no government. He further said he was making a change to the slogan ‘do or die’ to ‘do and die’, meaning he was working with a vision that he needed to complete his work fully and only then die.

The DMK Government had the task of paying off the debt of ₹5 lakh crore, ensuring new industries and companies come to Tamil Nadu and help the economy grow. Policy announcements to that effect have been made by the Government, and it was working towards increasing job opportunities. Due to COVID-19, many micro, small and medium industries had been affected badly, and the government was fighting to pull them out of the doldrums, he said.

GST refunds

Mr. Stalin said GST refunds were among the funds the State had to receive from the Union Government.

“The Union Government has usurped it completely. The situation now is that States are at the mercy of the Union Government. From GST to flood relief funds, we are not getting any funds. The funds which are given are not given at the right time,” the Chief Minister added.

When the financial situation of the State becomes better ‘soon’, the demands of the Government employees will be met without them asking. “At that time, without you asking, holding these type of conferences and inviting me to give assurances, your demands will be met by the Government. You do not have to worry about that,” Mr. Stalin said.