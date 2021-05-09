Centre increases oxygen allocation to Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A health worker carries an oxygen cylinder at the COVID Care Centre of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), in Chennai, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI05_04_2021_000173A)

CHENNAI

09 May 2021 00:07 IST

Amount stepped up to 419 MT

The Union government on Saturday increased the allocation of oxygen for Tamil Nadu from 220 MT to 419 MT, a day after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagged the sharply dwindling stock of liquid oxygen with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A communication from National Health Mission Director Sanjay Roy said the revised allocations were being made based on discussions.

The changes will be effective from May 11, giving sufficient time to the States for the transition.

The increase in oxygen allocation is proposed in INOX Sriperumbudur (from 50 MT/day to 140 MT/day), ISW Salem (from 10 MT/day to 15 MT/day), National Oxygen, Erode (from 30 MT/day to 38 MT/day), Sicgilsol Gases Pvt. Ltd., Thanjavur (from 20 MT/day to 40 MT/day) and INOX, Puducherry (from 40 MT/day to 44 MT/day).

Transition arrangement

It said Linde St Gobain’s allocation had been increased from 20 MT to 60 MT. Earlier, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh had agreed to continue the existing supply of 35 MT for the next four days, as a transition arrangement to allow Andhra Pradesh to activate alternate supply sources allocated to it.

“The existing capacity of MSME ASUs, at 52 MT/day, is proposed to be incorporated into the allocation plan,” the communication said.

It added that the supply of 20 MT/day from Air Water, Ballari, to Tamil Nadu was proposed to be reduced and swapped with Telangana.