ADVERTISEMENT

Centre in the process of creating regulatory framework to tackle cybercrimes: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

August 07, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said 75 cybercrimes had been registered between 2019 and 2021 in T.N.; he was replying to a query by Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu

The Hindu Bureau

Photograph used for representational purposes only

The Central government is creating a regulatory framework to address the misuse of internet and social media platforms, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Friday, August 4, 2023.

In his reply to an unstarred question raised by Rajya Sabha Member Kanimozhi NVN Somu, on the action initiated against blackmailers on social media platforms, Mr. Chandrasekhar said there were 362, 303 and 689 cases registered under cyber blackmailing/ threatening under cybercrimes in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. The highest number of cases were registered in Assam with 465 cases, in these three years. In Tamil Nadu, a total of 75 cybercrime cases were registered during this period, he said.

The Central government has enabled a National Cyber Crime Reporting portal, cybercrime.gov.in and coordinated with the State governments and police to combat cyber crimes through various awareness schemes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On a question raised by Dr. Kanimozhi on the action taken against those committing fraud through social media platforms, the Union Minister said the law enforcement agencies at the Centre and State take appropriate legal action as the per provisions of the law against offenders. The regulatory framework is being devised under the Information Technology Act 2000 and Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US