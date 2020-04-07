Centre has taken MPs’ rights away by suspending MPLADS, says Stalin

By suspending the MPLADS for two years, the Centre has deprived the MPs of their rights and powers, DMK president M.K. Stalin said on Tuesday.

“The MPLADS fund is essential for implementing projects in various constituencies for the benefit of the people,” he said. The cancellation of the fund will come in the way of fulfilling ordinary people’s demands,” he added.

Many MPs from Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have also criticised the Centre’s move. VCK leader and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan said the decision contradicted a circular issued two weeks ago, allowing MPs to utilise the MPLADS funds to address COVID-19-related challenges in their respective constituencies. Madurai MP from the CPI(M) Su. Venkatesan accused the Union government of centralising power at a time when it should be decentralising it.

DMK Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian said, “All of us are with the government in this fight against COVID-19. We realise that this is not the time to criticise [the government]. However, there is sound reasoning for why this decision is wrong.”

“When an all-party meeting has been scheduled for April 8, why announce this decision without consultation?” she asked.

Congress MP from Tiruchi Su. Thirunavukkarasar said the Centre’s decision had turned MPs into mere couriers for forwarding the people’s demands to those in power.