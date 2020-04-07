Centre has taken away the rights of MPs by suspending MPLADS, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said by suspending the MPLADS for two years, the Centre has taken away the rights and powers of the Members of Parliament in the country.

“The MPLADS funds is not a financial concession, but an amount for fulfilling the schemes required by the people in their constituencies,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said the MPLADS was normally used for work in areas not covered by the schemes of the government across the country and States. “If not covered it will result in dissatisfaction. Cancellation of the fund will come in the way of fulfilling ordinary people’s demands,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the government could have asked the MPs to allot more funds for combating coronavirus in their constituencies, but it had created a crisis for them by suspending the MPLADS. “It is not a democratic decision. The government should understand the aspiration of the MPs and the expectations of the people and resume the MPLADs,” he said

Mr. Stalin alleged that if the governments had taken precautionary measures at the beginning of January after coronavirus spread in China, India would not have landed in the current situation.

“I have to say that the indifference shown by the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government have made the situation worse. We all have to understand this. Time will tell why they waited till the second week of March to launch precautionary measures,” he said.

Mr. Stalin wanted to know why the Centre had allotted a lower amount to Tamil Nadu even though more people had tested positive in the state after Maharashtra

“Uttar Pradesh has received ₹966 crore though the number of patients tested positive for coronavirus is 234. Is it because Tamil Nadu is not ruled by a BJP government? It is nothing but corona-politics,” he said.