Centre has reduced allocation of kerosene and wheat to State, says Sakkarapani

April 27, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Chennai

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Thursday alleged that the Union government had substantially reduced the allocation of kerosene and wheat to Tamil Nadu, causing enormous hardship to the people living below the poverty line.

He told reporters that when the DMK was in power between 2006 and 2011, the allocation of kerosene for Tamil Nadu was 59,852 kilolitres, and it had gradually reduced. It was 7536 kilolitres when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assumed office in 2021.

“In April 2020, it was reduced to 4,500 kiolitres and now the allocation is only 2,712 kilolitres,” the Minister said.

He said the people might think that the State government had reduced the kerosene distribution even though the supply of petroleum products were under the Union government’s control. “I wrote to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister when the supply was reduced to 4,500 kilolitres and again when it was brought down to 2,712 kilolitres. But there was no response.”

Mr. Sakkarapani said that in Tamil Nadu, a total of 30 lakh ration card holders were living without gas connection.

Recalling the gas connections that were given during the regime of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi between 1996 and 2001, through loans from cooperative societies, Mr. Sakkarapani said they were impounded subsequently by the AIADMK government. “Kalaignar [Karunanidhi] waived the loans after coming to power in 2006 since most of the beneficiaries were women. He also gave 29 lakh free gas connections.”

The reduction, he said, had severely affected the people, especially those in hilly areas.

“When the Commissioner of Civil Supplies visited a house, the family told him that they badly need kerosene for cooking since they could not afford gas connection. The decision of the Union government is highly regrettable as 30 lakh people in the State are living without gas connections,” he said.

The Minister said the State government had fixed area-wise quota for Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, Town Panchayats, Panchayats and Hill areas. “We are unable to meet the demand since the supply is under the control of the Union government,” he added.

The Minister said there was also a reduction in the allocation of wheat meant for public distribution in Tamil Nadu.

“We used to receive 11,485 tonnes/month till July 2020. Then, the State received 30,641 tonnes/month till May 2022. It was reduced to 8,532 tonnes/month. We have written to the Centre to allot 15,000 tonnes/month.”