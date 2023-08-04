HamberMenu
Centre has not implemented scheme to provide affordable housing to journalists: Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur

August 04, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament. | Photo Credit: File photo

There is no specific scheme to provide residential plots or affordable housing to journalists, said Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports on Thursday.

He was responding to unstarred questions raised by Rajya Sabha Member Kanimozhi NVN Somu on welfare schemes for journalists. To questions raised on whether the Central government had a plan to include non-accredited journalists in the welfare schemes, Mr.Thakur said both journalists accredited by Press Information Bureau and State/Union territory governments and non-accredited journalists are covered under Journalists Welfare Scheme of Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

On a question raised by Dr.Kanimozhi on financial support to journalists or their families during extreme hardship, Mr.Thakur said the scheme provide ld one time ex-gratia relief to journalists or their families under extreme hardships on account of death, disability, treatment for major ailments and accidents that caused serious injuries.

Pensions to journalists are governed by policies of the respective employer, he added.

