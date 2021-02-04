Centre has not cancelled BharatNet project in TN: Union Minister

The Central government has not cancelled the implementation of the BharatNet project in Tamil Nadu and the State government was asked to re-invite bids for the project with non-restrictive qualification criteria. The bidding conditions incorporated by Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation (TANFINET) were “restrictive” and “discriminatory”, Union Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dhotre informed the Parliament.
Replying to queries raised by DMK MP P. Wilson on the project, Mr. Dhotre said some complaints were received about restrictive and discriminatory clauses in the tender floated in December 2019 by TANFINET, the implementing agency for the project.
“The RFP/tender has been re-floated in October 2020 by TANFINET for implementation of the project. Further, for expediting the implementation of the BharatNet project in Tamil Nadu, Bharat Broadband Network Ltd (BBNL) has been holding meetings with the State government/TANFINET,” he said.
Mr. Dhotre said the actual implementation of the work is yet to start as the Tamil Nadu government is yet to finalise the tender.
